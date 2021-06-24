The Afghan government could fall under the onslaught of terrorists as early as six months after the withdrawal of the American military, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing data from the US intelligence community.

According to various estimates, the article says, the government of the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani will stay in power from three months to a year.

The United States has already withdrawn from the country more than three and a half of its military personnel and equipment. The rest of the contingent must leave the region before September 11. Such a deadline was set in April by the American leader Joe Biden. Now, according to the newspaper, the United States is calling on the military to slow down the pace of withdrawal of troops amid reports of the advancement of militants of the Taliban terrorist movement banned in Russia.

According to the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, the militants of the terrorist organization Taliban, banned in Russia, have taken control of more than 50 regions of Afghanistan since the start of the offensive in May and, presumably, are now preparing operations to seize a number of provinces. According to media reports, since the beginning of May, more than 50 districts of Afghanistan, located in the immediate vicinity of the provincial administrative centers, have come under terrorist rule.

“This suggests that the Taliban are taking up positions to try to take over these administrative centers when the withdrawal of foreign troops is complete,” Lyons suggested. She called on the heads of state to influence the Taliban, so that they seek solutions to problems in negotiations with the Afghan authorities, and not in battle.

On June 22, it was reported that militants of the terrorist organization Taliban, banned in Russia, seized the key region of Imam Sahib in Afghanistan. In total, the Taliban are now fighting with government officials in 26 of the 34 provinces of the country.