Employees of the Afghan embassy in Washington and consular workers in Los Angeles and New York have not received salaries since October due to the freezing of Afghan assets in US banks during the coming to power of the Taliban (the organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) . Diplomats requested asylum in the United States. On Monday, February 14, the newspaper reports New York Times.

After the Taliban seized power in Kabul, Western banks froze the country’s funds abroad. According to the UN, the financial system and the bank transfer system are now in complete chaos, it will take years to restore them. As UN High Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths noted, the Afghan economy is collapsing exponentially.

“Several dozen diplomats assigned to the Afghan embassy in Washington and consulates in New York and Los Angeles have not received their salaries since October, when US banks froze (some Afghan – Ed.) accounts in order to block access to these funds for Taliban,” the newspaper writes.

Abdul Hadi Nejrabi, a representative of the Afghan embassy in the US, told the publication that their budget is now limited to $2,000-3,000, which is only enough to pay electricity bills. Diplomats with families are forced to live on savings or borrow money.

It is specified that the diplomats from Afghanistan, now living in the United States, were part of the pro-American government. For the moment, they continue their activities, maintaining a diplomatic status that allows them to apply for permission to permanently reside in the United States. However, according to the New York Times, no more than 50 people a year receive such a right.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of US troops who had been in the country since 2001. The Taliban fighters (the organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) launched an offensive against the country’s major cities and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on the same day.