Talash wore a cape that read “Free Afghan Women” during her B-Girls pre-qualification battle in the Breaking competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Afghan b-girl Talash, a resident of Spain and member of the refugee Olympic team, was disqualified from the breaking competition on Friday (9) for violating the rules of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by displaying a political message on her clothing.

During her duel against the Dutch India Sardjoe in the first round of the competition, Manizha Talash wore a blue cape that read “Free Afghan Women”. She was defeated by the Dutch athlete in the pre-qualifying battle, but the World Dance Sport Federation later stated in the results table that the Afghan athlete had been disqualified.

Talash “was disqualified for displaying a political message on her clothing,” the Federation said in a statement.

IOC Rule 50 prohibits athletes from displaying political messages during events, in the Olympic Village, at medal ceremonies or on any other official occasion.

Manizha Talash is 21 years old and fled her country in 2022, shortly after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. She currently lives in Madrid.

(With information from EFE Agency)