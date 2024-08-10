Afghan-born breakdancer Manizha Talash, a Paris 2024 contender with the Refugee Olympic Team, turned heads and cheered after sporting a cape bearing the slogan “Free Afghan Women” during the street dance competition.

The 21-year-old breakdancer took off her shirt during her third round and extended her arms so that her blue cape could be read by those present, who, along with her Dutch rival, showered her with applause and cheers for the gesture.

Despite being seen as a message of support and receiving approval from viewers, the World DanceSport Federation announced the disqualification of the Afghan dancer through a statement.

“B-Girl TALASH (EOR) was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her outfit during the pre-qualification battle. The results have been updated accordingly,” they announced.

The Olympic Charter, the regulation that governs the Olympic Games, states in Article 50.2 that “no demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda shall be permitted,” which is why Manizha Talash is believed to have violated the article by showing support for Afghan women.

Talash left his home country in 2021 with his brother after the Taliban regained power, arriving in Pakistan and later moving to Spain, where he currently lives and is now accompanied by his mother.

“I didn’t leave Afghanistan because I’m afraid of the Taliban or because I can’t live in Afghanistan. I left because I want to do what I can for the girls of Afghanistan, for my life, my future, for everyone,” the dancer said before her competition.