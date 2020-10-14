At this time, the craze of True Wireless Earphones (TWS) is getting very popular among the people, hence the tech companies have jumped into this segment. Infokinx’s new audio brand Snokor has also launched earbuds called iRocker Gods under its new series of True Wireless earphones in India, iRocker.

cost

The company has priced iRocker Gods at Rs 1,999. In terms of design, they look quite premium and high quality. And you will also like their design. Their sale will be on Flipkart from October 15.

Features

The iRocker Gods have used a 13mm dynamic driver for heavy bass. Their design is compact. Each bud weighs just 4.2 grams. In such a situation, you can use them for a long time. They are easily connected to your smartphone or tab and for this connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 is supported in it. It is rated IPX5 for sweat and waterproof. The special thing is that these earbuds will be connected as soon as they are removed from the case.

They also support Apple Siri and Google Assistant. Each Buds has a 35mAh battery which will give four hours of playback. Apart from this, the case has a 500mAh battery, which will give an 18-hour backup. It takes only 2 hours for them to be fully charged. For gaming, it has a separate low latency mode.

Realme and Redmi will compete

Snokor iRocker Gods will have a direct competition against Realme and Redmi. The price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 3,999, while the Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at Rs 2,999 while the realme Buds Air is priced at Rs 3,999. In such a situation, the Snokor iRocker Gods, which has been priced at just Rs 1,999, can prove to be a best option as it offers a premium design with great sound quality.

