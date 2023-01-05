The first copy of the Lightyear 0 has now been delivered and so Lightyear can start looking forward to a completely new and much more affordable model. Lightyear releases the first images of the Lightyear 2 and immediately opens the order books.

With its starting price of 250,000 euros, the Lightyear 0 is certainly not for everyone. The Dutch manufacturer of efficient electric cars, which generate part of their required energy with solar cells, will come up with a solution at the end of 2025. From that year, production of the Lightyear 2 will start, a new electric car that should be a lot more affordable than the Lightyear 0.

‘Less than 40,000 euros’

'Less than 40,000 euros'

The Lightyear 2 will have an expected starting price of less than 40,000 euros. It will be the first to be launched in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Lightyear 2 will be a five-seater with, according to its creators, a large luggage compartment. Lightyear aims for an electric range of more than 800 kilometers. The company previously mentioned a price 'from 30,000 euros'. That no longer seems feasible due to fluctuations in inflation and the rising cost of raw materials.

Already 21,000 copies reserved

The Lightyear 2 has a similar line to the Lightyear 0, but is in any case higher on its wheels. Interested parties can already register for the Lightyear 2 on the Lightyear website. Mobility companies such as LeasePlan, MyWheels, Arval and Athlon have together already reserved 21,000 Lightyear 2s.

‘Unfeasible gimmick’

The concept of Lightyear’s cars is not entirely undisputed. Two years ago, the technical chief of BMW, Klaus Fröhlich, already swept the floor with the Dutch solar car from Lightyear. “Driving on solar energy is not realistic,” he argued to our auto editors. “Such a solar car is really a gimmick. I know the Lightyear One, have seen that car. This is absolutely not feasible.”

The first teaser images of the 40,000 euro Lightyear 2. © Lightyear







