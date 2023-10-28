Einto a veritable electric car for less than 20,000 euros? Citroën has almost finished what VW is still working on; the new C3, which will change its shape in the fourth generation, is scheduled to come onto the market in April 2024. And that for 23,300 euros for a small car that is four meters long, as before, but which is now taller and is not playfully round, but rather strongly angular. The Dacia Spring, which is 550 euros cheaper, is significantly smaller at 3.72 meters long.

The first seat tests during the world premiere of the E-C3 last week in Paris confirm not only a good amount of space, but also a high-quality interior with a cleverly designed dashboard and a 310 liter trunk. Mind you, the price, which is the same in the nine core European markets, is without government subsidies, so the customer usually gets their electric car for less than 20,000 euros. And Citroën even wants to undercut this brand with a variant in 2025. Their price should then be 19,990 euros before funding.

However, the standard range is then only 200 kilometers, in the model now presented it is at least 320. The C3 is on a fresh platform that is being used for the first time in the Stellantis Group, as is the battery with lithium iron phosphate. It offers a capacity of 44 kWh. You can charge with 100 kW on a fast charger, which is good for a very short waiting time of 26 minutes from 20 to 80 percent filling level. The electric motor has a more urban-oriented output of 113 hp, and the top speed is limited to 135 km/h.

It is expected that other Stellantis brands such as Peugeot and Opel will also use this platform. The C3, which will be available in the You and two-tone Max versions, will be built in Trnava, Slovakia, where pre-production has already begun. Gasoline engines can also be realized on the platform, which will happen.