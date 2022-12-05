The middle class is disappearing, the consequences of which are now becoming painfully visible.

We wrote about it before: various brands stop making an affordable compact mid-sized car. Think of the Ford Fiesta or the Volkswagen Polo. Cars that were high in the sales lists for years, but whose production is now going to stop. For many people, this makes owning a car unaffordable.

Middle class is disappearing

We are talking about the B segment here. Here we find compact middle class cars. The starting price of these cars is around 20,000 euros. A lot of money, but still quite affordable. However, the stricter standards from the EU (EU7 emission standard) make it more difficult to continue to make these cars. In order for these cars to meet the standards, they will be a good 5,000 euros more expensive. And then people start looking at other (larger) cars or don’t buy a car at all.

Car manufacturers then no longer earn money from these cars and stop production. We have also seen this before with even smaller cars, such as the Toyota Aygo. In addition, new cars with a combustion engine will be banned in the future. Then you should look into an electric car. These are (even) more expensive. The cheapest Polo that is electrically powered already costs 31,000 euros. It doesn’t look like they’ll be getting any cheaper any time soon either.

Alternative

For many people driving will become a luxury, for others simply unaffordable. However, many people do need a car to go to work, to provide informal care or to visit family. Public transport is often not a good alternative.

According to analysts in the Telegraaf you will see growth in city cars, such as a Birò. Or for people outside the city the shared car. But if you have a family and you often need a real car, the future is bleak. It’s all just way too expensive. Not only the purchase, but also the maintenance costs and fuel costs.

And there we see a dichotomy emerging in society. Everything becomes more expensive and some things become unaffordable. The car all the way. But it gives us freedom, flexibility and fun. Are we going to give that up?

