Russia (number 9 in the FIBA ​​ranking), Turkey (15), Georgia (36), Belgium (37) and Bulgaria (49). Those will be the rivals of the Spanish National Team in group A of the first phase of Eurobasket 2022, drawn this Thursday at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin. The world champion, and current bronze medalist in the Eurobasket (Istanbul 2017), will play her first phase matches in Tblisi, capital of Georgia. The top four finishers in each group get into the round of 16: if Spain passes, their rival will leave group B, the one of death, confirmed the FEB.

Group B: death

The Eurobasket death group will be played in Cologne, where they will cross the France of Gobert, the Lithuania by Domas Sabonis; Slovenia, current champion, with Luka Doncic; and the hostess, Germany. In that same group will be the Hungary of Hanga and Bosnia, a country with a good basketball tradition too.

Group C: Italy and Antetokounmpo’s Greece

In group C, which will be played in Milan, will be Greece, Italy, Croatia, Estonia, Ukraine and Great Britain.

Group D: Serbia

Finally, in group D, based in Prague, will be Serbia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Israel and the Netherlands.

Selection

It will be a Eurobasket of novelties for Spain. A generation led by Pau Gasol (40 years old), Marc Gasol (36), Rudy Fernández (36), Sergio Rodríguez (34) or even Sergi Llull (33) and even Claver (33) will give way to one in which Ricky (30 ), if he does not resign, he will be the absolute leader along with Nikola Mirotic (30).

They should be accompanied by Hernangómez, Willy (26) and Juancho (25); but also Abrines (27), Oriola (28), Abalde (25), and young talents such as Sergi Martínez (21), Carlos Alocén (21), Joel Parra (21), Aldama (20) or Garuba (19). Quite a challenge for Sergio Scariolo, who has already announced that Spain travels to a much lighter National Team once he will not be able to count on world references that have been history like Pau and Marc.