On average, food in supermarkets rose by about 4 percent last year. But not everything became more expensive, according to figures from GfK. “Last year we started paying more for our groceries,” said Norman Buysse on behalf of the research agency that analyzes the purchasing behavior of shopping in the Netherlands. “In many cases, the costs have gone up for producers, but the first question is whether they can pass this on to the supermarkets. And point two is whether supermarkets pass those higher prices on to their customers. Because price increases are not good for the image of a supermarket.”