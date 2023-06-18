In the struggle by equality between women and men a public policy called affirmative action. Since the fifties in the United States of America arose in the fight against discrimination against Americans of African American origin. In Mexico It is already part of the legal framework that governs the country. The General Law for Equality between Women and Men, in its article 5, section I, defines them as follows: “Affirmative Actions. It is the set of temporary corrective, compensatory and/or promotional measures, aimed at accelerating the substantive equality between women and men”.

On the other hand, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights established that affirmative action measures are designed to promote the political participation of the women with the principles of equality and non-discrimination (Annual Report of the IACHR 1999, OAS).

Progress in gender equality

Affirmative action in the social, economic and political sphere in Mexico It has been implemented in various spaces. In public policies they even reach political parties through electoral legislation and regulations. The latter confirmed by the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary and the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. The parties must maintain gender equality in some candidacies. When there is more than one gubernatorial election on an election day, there must be gender equality in the candidacies. The same in federal and local elections for legislators and in the municipal presidencies and body of aldermen. The same happens in some processes for the selection of government officials through competitions. As well as, in the composition of the collegiate bodies that lead the autonomous State bodies, such as the National Electoral Institute and the INAIamong others.

Discussion in Morena

Some national media writers have been criticizing that there is a situation of inequality between the candidates for the national coordination of the defense committees of the fourth transformation of Brunette. Some even call themselves misogynistic because they criticize the applicant Claudia Sheinbaum. Within that party, some candidates have manifested and demanded an “even floor” in the competition for that national coordination. Morena announced that call last week, and this week six applicants for that position registered. Of the six there is only one woman. Only this number describes how the construction of gender equality continues to require, in Mexicoof affirmative actions.

However, each political party has the freedom to select its leadership structures and candidacies according to their preferences, in accordance with the provisions of their governing documents, duly sanctioned by the electoral authorities. In the case of the presidential election, being a one-person position, it could be of any gender. But 2024 There will also be an election of nine governors, so gender equality must prevail, in all parties, in their list of candidacies.

Paragraphs: Affirmative action in candidacies

An affirmative action policy, which is not yet contemplated in the Mexican electoral legislation, could be the alternation of gender in the postulation of candidacies for one-person positions. If a political party nominated a man for the presidency, the next presidential election would nominate a woman, and vice versa. This affirmative action, of gender alternation, should also apply to candidacies for governor and mayors. A challenge for political parties and their legislators. The first thing that should be discussed and analyzed is whether Mexico there is already a gender equality that does not need the support of affirmative actions in this process. In particular, it is thought that it is necessary. So, the Mexican electoral legislation does not yet contemplate the alternation of gender in the candidacies in the elections of executive one-person positions (president of the republic, governors and mayors). already the electoral Tribunal it has ordered the local legislatures and the Congress of the Union to legislate on gender alternation in the nomination of candidacies in executive one-person positions. Congresses are even warned that, in the case of the election of municipal presidents, where there is already gender parity in the candidacies, it also occurs in the municipalities with the largest population. For example in sinaloa in Culiacan, Mazatlan, Ahome and Guasave. To continue analyzing.

