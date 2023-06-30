Affirmative Action was an attempt to do justice to black people in America. The Supreme Court stopped this. And now?

Nfter the American Supreme Court declared university admissions procedures that systematically take applicants’ ethnic origins into account to be unconstitutional, critics of the ruling see the opportunities for advancement of minorities in danger. The worries are not unfounded. When the state of California banned Affirmative Action on college admissions in a 1996 referendum, black and Latino enrollments at each of the ten colleges in the state University of California system fell. Most significant, however, was the decline in the two highly selective universities UCLA and Berkeley. Black enrollments declined particularly sharply in science, medicine, and engineering. Other states like Michigan, Texas or Florida have had similar experiences.

Affirmative Action represents the attempt by colleges to compensate in the admissions process for racism that blacks and members of other ethnic groups experience and have experienced and for the effort to make the student body more diverse. In the population, however, affirmative action is unpopular. A fresh poll from Pew Research shows that half think the subsidy mechanism is unfair, while just a third are in favour.