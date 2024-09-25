The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking and the Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the Dubai Judicial Institute and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, launched the tenth batch of the “Combating Human Trafficking Specialist” diploma program. It includes 120 participants from the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and Arab countries, remotely via video conferencing.

The programme aims to prepare a qualified elite in all relevant departments and institutions to deal efficiently and professionally with the crime of human trafficking and to care for the victims of this organised crime that crosses international borders.

The Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Excellence and Leadership, Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, said that the Anti-Human Trafficking Specialist Programme, accredited by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, is the first programme to carry this specialisation in the Arab world, and aims to prepare a qualified elite in all relevant departments and institutions to deal efficiently and professionally with everything that falls under the name of “Combating Human Trafficking”.

He added: “The UAE attaches great importance to human rights issues, and thanks to its wise leadership, it has been able to provide an exemplary model in terms of cooperation and commitment to international laws, to establish the values ​​of truth, justice and fairness. Human trafficking is one of the most serious challenges facing the international community today, as it negatively affects individuals and societies alike.”

Brigadier Al-Mualla confirmed that the “Anti-Human Trafficking Specialist” program has contributed over the past nine years to qualifying 633 members from 36 local, regional and international entities, and this year 120 members will join it in the tenth batch.

He said: “Dubai Police has provided services in self-service smart police stations (SPS), free of human intervention, which are the first of their kind in the Middle East, and are equipped with the latest smart and interactive technologies. Victims, complainants or informants who do not want to submit a report in traditional ways can go to smart police stations, submit their complaint or report, and follow up on that in smart police stations available in various locations in the Emirate of Dubai.”

In turn, the Vice Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, Judge Abdul Rahman Al Balushi, stressed the UAE’s keenness to seriously confront the crime of human trafficking, and was at the forefront of the countries in the region that joined the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons. It also worked to establish national frameworks and policies, and to continuously develop them as necessary to ensure the protection of victims and prevent perpetrators from escaping punishment.”

Judge Al Balushi pointed to the constructive cooperation between the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking and Dubai Police in many activities aimed at combating this crime, including programmes for building and exchanging expertise, which are considered one of the most important efforts that enable us to build bridges of effective international cooperation, which contributes to confronting crime and addressing criminal developments.

For his part, Dr. Muhannad Al-Duwaikat, on behalf of the Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, Judge Dr. Hatem Ali, said that the “Anti-Human Trafficking Specialist” program has resulted in the graduation of more than 633 active elements so far in the Arab region, to deal with this crime that is alien to Arab societies, in addition to the graduation of a batch from the “Specialized Trainers” training course, which the United Nations Office uses as training experts in the Arab region.

Duweikat stressed that the “Anti-Human Trafficking Specialist” programme is the first and only one in the Arab region that covers all aspects of the crime of human trafficking.

