Claims to establish parentage are among the thorny judicial issues, in light of the confusion between Sharia and science in resolving them.

From our files, we will discuss an important case involving a woman who claimed that she married a man with a customary contract in a European country, in the presence of two witnesses. This marriage resulted in a child born there, but the defendant procrastinated in proving it to him.

The dispute witnessed tug of war between the two parties, as she confirmed that he asked her to wait until he finds a solution to document their marriage, given that he is married to another, and it is not permissible for him – according to the law of that country – to marry two women.

While the defendant denied the existence of a marriage in the first place, stating that he had known her for a while, and they had a friendship, and their relationship was broken, but she began pursuing him and claiming that he was the father of her child, contrary to reality, but rather asked the police to help him remove her from him.

After listening to the witnesses, and examining the documents submitted by the two parties, the court referred the case to the Public Prosecution to express its opinion, and the Public Prosecution decided to assign the forensic laboratory to conduct a DNA examination of the child and the two parties to the case, to determine whether or not they are the biological parents of the child. Despite the opinion of the Public Prosecution, the court concluded To refuse to conduct a DNA test to resolve this issue, relying on the Personal Status Law, which stipulates that paternity is proven by marriage (the legal marriage contract), the father’s declaration, or by legal evidence – which is all that shows and shows the right – and is also proven by methods. Scientific, provided that the bed is proven, provided that the minimum period of pregnancy, which is 180 days, has passed since the valid marriage contract, and that it is not proven that it is not possible for the spouses to meet.

Thus, we realize that resorting to scientific methods of examining the genetic material cannot take place without the existence of a legal marriage, which the plaintiff could not prove in this case.

A questioner may ask, why did the legislator limit resorting to scientific methods to this condition, as long as the dispute can be resolved by examining the DNA?

The answer is that relying solely on science in this sensitive issue opens the door to some loopholes that some may resort to in certain cases by exploiting science as well.

Such as a divorced woman carrying out a fertilization process using the semen of her ex-husband, which is preserved in a medical center specialized in this, and then impregnating it from a man from whom she legally and officially separated.

By the way, this is a realistic case, which has also been transferred to the court arenas, and reflects the wisdom of the legislator to rely on Sharia and science in resolving these sensitive cases, despite their rarity, because they relate to the fate of children who have no fault of their own. The rights of parents and children.

In general, what distinguishes the legislative process in the UAE is its continuous process of modernization and development, in line with developments and scientific discoveries, and it is always wonderful to dive into the sea of ​​law.

* Arbitrator and legal advisor