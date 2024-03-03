Head of Ingushetia: residents of Karabulak, whose housing was damaged during the CTO, will be helped

Residents of Karabulak whose homes were damaged during the counter-terrorism operation (CTO) will receive help. The head of Ingushetia, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“I instructed the regional government to promptly organize work to establish and assess the damage and provide assistance to residents of the city of Karabulak who suffered in the CTO,” he said.

Kalimatov also thanked the special services for their competent actions during the CTO. “I think the most important thing is that there are no casualties among law enforcement officers and no casualties among residents,” concluded the head of the region.

The counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Karabulak on the evening of March 2. In one of the residential buildings, security forces blocked a group of militants who were planning a terrorist attack. When attempting to arrest them, they opened fire on FSB officers. After the liquidation of six people, the CTO regime was abolished.