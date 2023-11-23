Affected person sees complicity in “conservative camp”

Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

No other party is more affected by violence than the Greens. This can end in blood, as one affected person explains. An expert has a frightening explanation for the phenomenon.

Munich – “Hang the Greens before the trees are no longer there”. This message was addressed to a Green MP and is just one example of many – and not even the most blatant. No other party faces as much headwind for its policies as the Greens. Why is that?

Greens most affected by violence

Politically motivated violence against members of parliament has been increasing for years. In the first half of 2023, there were a total of 637 attacks on political representatives in Germany. 301 of them were aimed at Green politicians. This emerges from a response from the federal government to a request from the AfD. There were 121 attacks on AfD representatives, third behind the SPD (153). The Greens are also the most affected when it comes to attacks on party buildings, with 129 of a total of 279 political crimes (SPD 58, AfD 38). In most cases it involves damage to property, insults or death threats. The list also includes physical injuries, which in turn affect the AfD the most.

There are reports of physical attacks among the Greens, especially in the second half of the year – there is no official data yet. At a campaign event for the Bavarian election, a stone flew towards the Green Party’s leading duo Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann. Lower Saxony state parliament member Christian Schroeder suffered bruises after an attack at a village festival. Berlin MP Jian Omar was threatened with a hammer.

Green local politicians in particular are affected – “a lot of things have shifted to more extremes”

Fabio Scharfenberg was attacked while posting posters. © Fabio Scharfenberg

Many of the party’s top politicians only travel through the country with personal protection and are accompanied by officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office, such as Robert Habeck and Ricarda Lang, who found a cartridge in her mailbox at the beginning of the year. However, local politicians are particularly affected by attacks, “who, in contrast to top politicians, have fewer options to protect themselves,” as the Green Party’s press office wrote upon request.

One of these local polit