Affected countries on the anniversary of the plane crash of the Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines in Tehran promised to bring Iran to justice, reports Interfax with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine, Afghanistan, UK, Canada and Sweden made a joint statement.

In it, the states once again expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims and urgently called on Iran to provide “a complete and comprehensive explanation of the events and decisions that led to this terrible plane crash.”

The document emphasizes that the countries will hold Iran accountable in order to establish justice and ensure that Iran pays compensation to the families of the victims and affected states.

A year ago, on the morning of January 8, a Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down by Iranian military missiles near Tehran.

176 passengers became victims of the tragedy, among them were citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan. The Iranian side claimed responsibility for the incident, admitting that the airliner was mistakenly shot down by air defense forces.

Earlier it was reported that Iran will pay $ 150 thousand to the families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash.