The Square is back Affaritaliani, appointment for August 5th in Ceglie Messapica for the press conference

Come back “The Square – The Common Good“, the kermesse policy of Affaritaliani.it which this year reaches its seventh edition. The next August 5th to the 11 o’clock will be held at the institutional hall of the Municipality of Ceglie Messapica (Toast) the Press conference.

Crucial opportunity to launch the event at the end of August (29-30-31) anticipating the guestsall leading figures in national politics, and will see the participation of: Angel Palmisanomayor of Ceglie Messapica; Aldo Patrunodirector of the Department of Culture of the Puglia Region; Angel Maria Perrino, director Affaritaliani.it and Marcello Antelmipresident of the La Piazza Association.