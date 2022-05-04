Who are the most popular Mayors and Presidents of the Region among Italians?

The polls of affaritaliani.it are discussing. The research published on 1 May on the consensus index of the Presidents of the Region and of the Mayors of the main Italian cities had a wide echo. In the survey, carried out exclusively for our newspaper by the specialized agency Lab210, directed by Roberto Baldassarri, the President of Veneto was at the top of their respective rankings. Luca Zaia (Lega), the most loved of the governors, and the Mayor of Bari Antonio De Caro (Pd), the number one among the first citizens.

But what are the other politicians in the rankings? With the elections approaching – both the important administrative session and the national vote, scheduled for next year – discovering the satisfaction rate of those who hold these important and demanding public offices is fundamental for everyone: from those directly concerned to the top of the parties , passing through the spin doctors who work on the image and positioning of politicians and, last but not least, citizens, who want to know how much their opinions are shared at a general level.

For this reason, affaritaliani.it and Lab210 have further expanded the survey:

Saturday 7 May we will publish the TOP 20 OF THE REGIONAL PRESIDENTS

Sunday 8 May we will publish the TOP 10 OF ITALIAN MAYORS

An event not to be missed, for all those who want to measure the degree of satisfaction of citizens with their representatives in the institutions.



