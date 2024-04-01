The founder and director Angelo Maria Perrino is played by the Apulian Gaetano Scamarcio

The almost thirty-year history of Affaritaliani.it, the first digital newspaper, online since April '96 becomes a film. Filming began today in Puglia, the region where the founder and director was born Angelo Maria Perrinoplayed by the Apulian Gaetano Scamarcio.

Shot for the American platform Fish, the film is directed by the Irish filmmaker Gustav Fisherman based on a script written by the French screenwriter Pierre Poisson. In theaters and on TV from the beginning of next April.