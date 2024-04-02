The production company White Whale specifies that Gaetano Scamarcio was an honorable Craxian socialist and apologizes for the mistake to the actor Riccardo Scamarcio





Stranded on their fishing boat in the Bay of Fish, in the North Atlantic, the director Fisherman and the screenwriter Poisson were unable to reach Puglia yesterday, April 1st, to be present at the filming locations of the film on the almost thirty-year history of Affaritaliani.itborn April 3, 1996.

The work plan must therefore be updated in the hope that the accident will occur Fish Bay does not jeopardize the objective of being released in theaters and on TV next April 1st, which would jeopardize the participation and financial support of the multimedia platform Fish.

The White Whale production company specifies that Gaetano Scamarcio he was an honorable Craxian socialist and apologizes for the mistake to the actor Riccardo Scamarcio.

