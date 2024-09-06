Affari Tuoi show, Stefano De Martino beats Paperissima Sprint in TV ratings

The first week of Stephen DeMartino continues triumphantly in theprime time access Of Rai1The episode of Your Business aired on Thursday 5 September 2024 confirms itself at top Auditel levels with 4,320,000 viewers and 23.3% shareThe game show on Rai’s first network is the leader in the slot, with Canale5 and Paperissima Sprint in second place with 2,423,000 viewers equal to 13.1%.

A trend similar to that of the past few days. Let’s do a quick recap of the previous listening data.

Your Business had conquered 4,369,000 viewers with a share of 25.1% Wednesday, September 4, 2024. On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint is watched by 2,318,000 viewers equal to 13.2%

The day before (Tuesday, September 3, 2024) Stefano De Martino’s program had obtained 4,077,000 viewers with 22.9%. On Canale5 Paperissima Sprint had 2,221,000 viewers equal to 12.5%.

On debut Monday, September 2, 2024 on Rai1 the new Affari Tuoi by Stefano De Martino had started off strong with 4,407,000 viewers and 24.85%, while on Canale5 Paperissima Sprint had 2,285,000 viewers equal to 12.85%.

Affari Tuoi show, Stefano De Martino drops two ‘wild cards’ of Amadeus (after the double tribute)

The public likes the Affari Tuoi formula and Rai1 has not lost ground so far after Amadeus’ farewell. Stefano De Martino among other things before the episode of September 4, De Martino had shared a video in the Instagram stories with Thanat Pagliani and Pierluigi Lupothe two “opinionists” chosen by Amadeus in previous editions of Affari tuoi (in past editions he approached them to ask their opinions on the game and the doctor’s offers. continues) and much loved by the public.

Last year, after Amadeus’ farewell to Affari Tuoi, Thanat Pagliani talked about his TV experience revealing his desire to become a packager one day: “I too would like to become a packager and try to win 300,000 euros, even if I’m sure I would accept the Doctor’s first offer, but also just to experience the thrill of hearing the public say “good luck!”.

About LoveDe Martino paid homage to him twice in the first two episodes of the new season. After the debut episodeon Tuesday 3 September when he realised that the contestant was left with 50 thousand euros and 100 thousand euros (and therefore there would also have been a victory), he exclaimed: “Here we must quote Amadeus once again, they are ‘safe money’!!!!”.

Not just your business: Meanwhile, Rai1’s audience is preparing to see it soon De Martino also in prime time with Carlo Conti…