Affari Tuoi – Special Italian Lottery 2024: previews, guests and streaming

Tonight, Saturday 6 January 2024, at 8.30 pm on Rai 1, Affari Tuoi – Speciale Lotteria Italia 2024 will be broadcast, the show hosted by Amadeus which – being combined with the national lottery – will announce the winning tickets this year to the lucky holders. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

The “Italian Lottery Special 2024” of Affari Tuoi will be divided into two parts: the first will consist of a classic game show match, which will see the competitor representing the region that will be drawn play. He (or she) has the task of choosing the package in which he believes there could be the highest prize money, and of being able to juggle the offers made by telephone by the “Doctor” to Amadeus.

Once the game is over, the second part of the episode dedicated to the Lottery game will begin. Doing battle this time will be well-known faces from cinema and television who, guests in the studio from the beginning of the special, will have to demonstrate their skills by answering questions about the Italian regions. Stefano Accorsi, Virginia Raffaele, Maria Chiara Giannetta and Lillo will also be part of the cast.

And they will be the ones to decide the lucky winners of the Italian Lottery. The final ranking of this game, in fact, will determine the order in which the first category prizes are awarded, including the highly coveted first prize of 5 million euros.

This is not the first collaboration with “Affari Tui” for the Italian Lottery. The first time dates back to 2004, when the program was hosted by Paolo Bonolis. In 2009 it was Max Giusti's turn while in 2015 and 2016 it was Flavio Insinna who carried out the draw of the Italian Lottery prizes during the broadcast. Finally, in 2023, Amadeus began announcing the winners of the daily prizes on a daily basis on October 16th, ahead of the final draw on January 6th.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Affari Tuoi – Special Italian Lottery 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 6 January 2024 – at 8.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.