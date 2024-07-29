Affari Tuoi from Amadeus to Stefano De Martino the Rai1 show ready to restart

One of the most anticipated returns on autumn TV is Affari tuoi, the popular Rai1 game show that is the champion of TV ratings in the pre-evening, which, with the next season, will see the changing of the guard: from Amadeus – passed to Nine where it will lead among other things Who knows who it is (The usual unknown), the Bullfight And Suzuki Music Party (show event Sunday 22nd September) – a Stephen DeMartino.

Affari Tuoi, how the Rai 1 game show will change from Amadeus to Stefano De Martino

And speaking of Your businessthe new presenter had explained to Davide Maggio: “Things will change but over time and naturally”. The new edition of the program, which will start on September 2nd always in access prime time, will therefore have some small changes. Starting from the package. “The symbolic object of Affari Tuoi will return to being the same as always, before the change a year ago: a light blue box, closed with a lace and sealed with red sealing wax. In 2023 Amadeus opted for a more modern package: electric blue with a transparent closure”, reveals davidemaggio.it. Which tells a story restyling also for what concerns the telephone for calls and offers from the Doctor: “It will return to being the classic device with a handset, red in color. Away with the smartphone introduced last year”. On the cards front (which the notary will deliver to the host when the game begins), Davide Maggio underlines that “during the game, Stefano De Martino can communicate to the contestant, on behalf of the Doctor, to choose between two covered cards: one hides the option Exchangethe other option Offer“. Returning to the packages, there will naturally be twenty of them to represent the twenty regions of Italy.

Affari Tuoi, promo by Stefano De Martino: “Rai has accepted the change”

In the meantime the promo for the return of Affari Tuoi with Stefano De Martino: same studio (the historic Teatro della Vittorie) and the presenter who answers the phone. “Doctor, ready, yes, Rai has accepted the change” says the host. Who then adds: “I thank you and move on, goodbye.”

🔁 Rai has accepted the change. Stefano De Martino is the new host of #Your business, from September 2nd on Rai 1.

