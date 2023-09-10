Business on the web/ The shocking sign left by a passer-by for those who leave rubbish on the street

In one of the gems of Puglia, Ostunia appears sign hilarious against those who leave the rubbish on the street or in front of other people’s houses. While on the one hand the “white” city par excellence offers a vast combination of history, culture, architecture and delicious food; an obligatory stop for thousands of tourists, on the other hand there is no shortage of uncivilized people – as in every other place. So much so that the web wasted no time in making something go viral signpretty hilarious, indeed against the rude: “To you who abandon waste, the wish for a painful, slow, solitary death. Throw away the blood.”

Ostuni, a very nasty sign appears in front of a house: “To you who abandon waste, the wish of…” – Image source: Instagram @welcome.to.favelas_puglia_4

