The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the Department of Digital Guidance and Guidance, launched yesterday an interactive platform for all beneficiaries and intentions that includes all the needs of a Muslim during the Ramadan season.

The platform included many topics, including: Ramadan Imsakah, hadiths, virtues and rulings, the lessons of the Grand Mosque, a complete Qur’an, Umrah issues, Taraweeh prayer schedule, the Holy Mosque of Mecca, the questioners ’answer and the permanent scientific program, and the application of the Holy Qur’an. Download the platform on the link: https: : //2u.pw/PcCe0, in which all the production that the beneficiary needs in Ramadan was collected.