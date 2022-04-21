“There is a special place in hell for women who do not help other women,” D66 leader Sigrid Kaag repeated a famous quote from power woman Madeleine Albright last year during the election campaign.

This afternoon, Kaag got that quote back like a boomerang during a special press conference about the Van Drimmelen affair. Has Kaag sufficiently helped the victim of stalking by the (now former) party celebrity? No, Kaag had to admit in an extremely critical press session at the party bureau in The Hague. “I am deeply sorry. I didn’t push through, I blame myself. We didn’t provide the security you need.”