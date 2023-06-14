Affair of state? Emmanuel Macron will press for Kylian Mbappé not to leave PSG

French President Emmanuel Macron assured this Wednesday that he will “try to pressure” so that the star of the ‘Bleus’ Kylian Mbappé continues in Paris SG, with which the striker has a contract until June 2024.

Questioned by a young PSG fan during an event in Paris, Macron said he had no new news about the footballer’s situation, “but I’m going to try to put pressure on him” to keep him at the French club.

The 24-year-old player informed the entity that he will play next season at the Parque de los Príncipes, but that he will not activate the contractual clause that would allow him to extend the link until June 2025.

News in development.

SPORTS

with AFP

