M.elanie Mittermaier calls herself an “affair coach” or “affair manager” – and has therefore specialized in an area that used to jeopardize her own marriage. Too little sex, frustration, an exciting fall in love with someone else, she has experienced all of this – and is happy with her husband again today. Since then, Mittermaier has been advising people who have been cheated and cheated alike, wants to help couples get over an affair – or to find out whether something can still be saved.

Iconist: How is an affair actually defined?

Melanie Mittermaier: An affair is defined by three aspects: