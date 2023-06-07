DThe investigations by the public prosecutor’s office in Wiesbaden against Marius Weiß (SPD), a member of the Hessian state parliament, are ongoing. This was announced by a spokesman for the authority of the FAZ on request. As reported, the 48-year-old lawyer is accused of forging documents. He is said to have forged the parking sticker, which entitles him to park his car at any time free of charge on the premises of the state parliament, for his wife, who also works there.

On Tuesday, Weiß had apologized and resigned from his position as chairman of the committee of inquiry into the Hanau attack. According to his own statements, he signaled to the public prosecutor’s office that he was ready for an amicable termination of the proceedings. “As things stand at the moment, I hope that the proceedings can be completed shortly without charges being brought and thus without a public hearing.”

Safe place on the candidate list?

Kaweh Mansoori, member of parliament and influential district leader of the SPD Hessen-Süd, then indicated his intention to nominate white for a safe place on the list of candidates for the October 8 state election. The party will vote on this in Hanau in mid-June.

Weiss apparently only admitted his misconduct under increasing pressure from his parliamentary group and the upcoming party conference, says the parliamentary manager of the CDU state parliamentary group, Holger Bellino. He was “shocked that apparently all allegations are true and that Marius Weiß committed a crime”.







He hadn’t made a mistake that could happen to anyone. It is about a forgery of documents, to which he has been pointed out several times. “To sit down with scissors, glue, and a laminator and fake something like that has to have consequences,” Bellino said.

Greens: White should have explained himself earlier

Jürgen Frömmrich, Parliamentary Secretary of the Greens in the state parliament, expressed respect for Marius Weiß’s decision. “However, we would have expected the SPD MP to speak up earlier and explain his behavior.” Apart from the legal component of the affair, he had lost a lot of trust not only within his party, but also among the citizens of Hesse. “It is precisely this credibility that is an important asset of our free, democratic society.”

White has taken a necessary step, stated the Vice President of the state parliament, Jörg-Uwe Hahn (FDP). Because he was the chairman of a sensitive committee that dealt with credibility. “This credibility must also apply to the chairman.”