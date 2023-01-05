It has been known for some time that sonyas well as Apple And Xiaomiwould enter the world of production of electric cars. Now there is official confirmation and after the deal with Honda the new car brand is born Afeela. To the CES Las Vegas 2023 the brand was presented together with the prototype of an electric vehicle expected on the market by 2025.

Sony Afeela electric car

Sony and Honda have struck a deal to produce Afeelaarevolutionary electric carespecially from a technological point of view. Afeela points straight to autonomous driving and for this it is equipped with 45 between sensors and cameras placed outside and inside the car.

Sony Honda prototype Afeela

The prototype unveiled at CES expresses Afeela’s vision of creating a new relationship between people and mobility. Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) will develop the production model based on this prototype and plans to start taking pre-orders in first half of 2025.

Sony Afeela features

The design of this Sony Afeela prototype aims to create new value standards for mobility. The exterior is equipped with “Average Bar” which allows the car to to communicate with surrounding people using light.

The cockpit of the Afeela prototype

Interiors are based on one tone sweet and rounded, enveloping the occupants in a soft cocoon. Not only is the atmosphere comfortable, but it was designed to be as simple as possible, minimizing distracting ornaments and colors.

During the presentation in Las Vegas, the technical data of the engine, battery and range of the first electric car produced by Sony and Honda were not disclosed.

Sony Afeela autonomous driving

Sony Afeela’s goal is to achieve the level 3 autonomous driving under limited conditions and enable driver assistance by level 2+ in an even greater number of situations, such as the urban driving.

A camera instead of the rear view mirror

To do this, the total 45 cameras can count on the software Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis SoCfor maximum hardware processing performance of 800 terabytes per second.

Sony agreement with Honda

In the development of this revolutionary electric car, the two companies have made very clear agreements. On the one hand there is Hondaa longtime leader in the Automotive sector, on the other there is sony which made history in the electronic sector.

Afeela is the new brand born from the collaboration with Sony and Honda

Honda in the development of the electric car Sony will mainly cooperate from the point of view logistic and of production. In fact it will take care of assembly, sales and after-sales services, having the means and infrastructure that Sony does not have.

When it arrives?

The first electric car produced by Sony and Honda under the brand Afeela arrives in the course of 2025with first deliveries expected in North America in early 2026.

Afeela electric car produced by Sony and Honda VIDEO

On price of the Sony Car we still don’t have precise details, but given the large technological load on board it will not be low. Remaining in the field of hypotheses, it could touch i 100,000 euros.

Photo Sony Honda prototype Afeela

