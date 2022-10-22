The Association of Spanish Soccer Players has made public that they have denounced the FUTPRO union for allegedly having practiced malpractice after supposedly the previous Wednesday they had a meeting with the players who went to the last call of the Spanish team to convince them not to accept the call of the national team. “The AFE has learned of the alleged pressures to which the soccer players (from the last call) of the absolute Spanish women’s soccer team were subjected last Wednesday by the FUTPRO union. Some pressures aimed at faking a situation of affectation emotional to obtain a medical report that would allow them not to be summoned to integrate the national team” this informed the official statement.
These facts were exposed to the public last Friday by MARCA: “The aforementioned facts have been echoed by Diario Marca, reporting that this past Wednesday the young players were pressured at the meeting organized by FUTPRO to resign from being summoned with the Spanish National Team for the benefit of the 15 players who resigned weeks ago because this situation significantly affected their emotional state and their health” “it is emphasized that the role of FUTPRO was forceful, trying to get the young women to follow the same path of rebellion to clear the way for the return at 3 p.m., and the president of said union addressed the soccer players in the following terms: “What you have to do is go see the psychologist of your club and then do the paripé” she explained in her communicated the AFE.
From the AFE they consider that “This is an intolerable fact for AFE, which has been helping footballers who suffer from this type of ailment for some time. We know the tear they cause in any person and the seriousness of them so that the president of a union trivializes something so delicate”. “This situation, presumably led by a court-appointed lawyer, is extremely serious, since it could be considered that it is inducing the players of the Spanish National Team to commit an illegal act. We must remember that the law (art. 47 of the Law of Sport) establishes the obligation for federated athletes to attend the calls of the national sports teams to participate in international competitions or to prepare for them,” it said in the statement.
For the AFE: “It would be an event of extreme gravity, since the sports career of these soccer players would be at stake, who could suffer serious damage, provided for in article 65 of the Disciplinary Code of the Royal Spanish Football Federation ( RFEF). They end the statement as follows: “AFE categorically rejects these alleged behaviors and supports all the soccer players of the Spanish National Team, so that they are not pressured to accept a situation that harms them directly, for the benefit of the particular interests of a union. Interests that have been shown do not coincide with the majority feeling of the soccer players”.
The version of the RFEF is the following. According to RFEF sources consulted with the AS, said body is aware of what has happened. They have received detailed information on the meeting between some of the fifteen players and the rest of the new ones called up for the matches against Sweden and the USA. As soon as the seriousness of what happened was known, they contacted some of the soccer players to corroborate the facts and obtain more precise information. The position of the RFEF, in all cases, is to stay out of the situation and let the players and the unions act.
It should be noted that the women’s team has to give a preliminary list for the commitments it has against Japan and Argentina. This new event also coincides with the draw for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand scheduled for this Saturday. It is for this reason that Jorge Vilda and other members of the RFEF are in Auckland and have not been able to be so aware of the matter to handle it accurately.
