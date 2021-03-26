The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) and Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) denounced that they have not had both for the future professional women’s league and that “the Collective Agreement for First Division soccer players cannot be replaced, as the Secretary of State for Sports has wanted to underline.”

In a joint statement they made a public complaint about the new professional league, in which the unions have not been present, “Neither for its development nor for its presentation”, as well as that a collective agreement “cannot be substituted, as the Secretary of State for Sports has wanted to underline, in a good faith negotiation between the employer, the Superior Council de Deportes (CSD) and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) “.

“In a social and democratic state of law such as ours, unions have a fundamental role and collective bargaining is their reason for being,” they added.

For AFE and CCOO “labor relations must be negotiated between the employer and the unions representing the soccer players” and “These unions are the ones that have always been concerned with regulating and improving conditions and trying to reduce discrimination based on sex.”

“Equality in sports is still a difficult ramp to climb and we are not going to allow the claim of the collective agreement to be dismissed, or the conditions of a professional league to be agreed, ignoring that agreement. In this new negotiation it is necessary to eradicate partiality , get decent salaries equal to those of men’s football, in addition to developing measures on maternity and work-life balance “, they affirmed.

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) yesterday hosted an information meeting on the professionalization of the First Division for women in football from the 2021-2022 season.

At the end of last January, the AFE denounced the collective agreement to try to improve some points of it, such as eliminating partiality and negotiating the minimum wage.