A flag of the Schleswig-Holstein rural people movement can be seen on a tractor during a farmers' protest on the Straße des 17. Juni in front of the Brandenburg Gate. © Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance/dpa

The blockade of Habeck's ferry may have been instigated by right-wing extremists. There are also connections to the QAnon movement – ​​and the AfD.

Schlüttsiel – The small port town in East Frisia achieved tragic notoriety last Thursday (January 4th). Federal Minister of Economics and Greens-Politician Robert Habeck was greeted by hundreds of demonstrators at a dock in Schlüttsiel in northern Germany. During the farmers' protests, a group of demonstrators gathered and prevented the minister from leaving the ferry after his vacation.

The participants not only blocked the ferry, but also wanted to storm it. The captain of the ship was able to leave just in time, he reported NDR. One question remains: How did the protesters even know that Habeck's ferry would dock at the port?

Right-wing radicals and a QAnon believer close to the AfD are inciting farmers' protests

A research by Time online is now supposed to reveal the masterminds behind the blockade. The trail leads to a woman close to the AfD who is also said to have been on the same ferry as Habeck. According to information from the woman in question Time Online ran for the AfD in an election. She also spread conspiracy theories about the QAnon movement in chat messages. The QAnon movement assumes, among other things, that secret elites produce a rejuvenating serum from the blood of tortured children.

A contractor from North Frisia is also said to be jointly responsible. According to the research, his company mainly delivers manure and seeds for farmers. It becomes problematic when you look at the flags with which he is supposed to decorate his vehicles. The symbol of the right-wing radical rural people's movement can be seen on it. The association, founded in the Weimar Republic in the 1920s, protested against the emerging German democracy and the globalization of trade.

AfD-affiliated politician elicits Habeck's travel plans

The former AfD candidate and QAnon conspirator is said to have had a conversation with the minister on Robert Habeck's ferry, eyewitnesses reported. That's how she found out that he was taking the only ferry back on the day of the blockade. The AfD chairman of Schleswig-Holstein, Kurt Kleinschmitt, said: Time online Although it was not confirmed that the woman was a member of the party. However, she is said to be known to him personally and very active in the local AfD.

A short time later, this information was passed on by the North Frisian contractor. What is explosive is that the AfD-affiliated politician and the entrepreneur are said to be roommates. The politician herself wanted to face herself Time online not comment on the allegations.

A few hours before Habeck's ferry arrived, the entrepreneur posted in a regional WhatsApp group: “ATTENTION!!! Robert Harbeck [sic!] invites you to the citizens' dialogue today at 4:45 p.m. at the Schlüttsiel ferry port! He wants endless interest. Let’s do him a favor and come with everything that has wheels!”.

Not right-wing farmers, but rights in the farmers' protests

The news of Habeck's arrival spread “like wildfire,” according to a protest participant. The information was received in several channels through which the farmers' protests coordinate – but also in chat groups of AfD-affiliated movements, such as the “Free Schleswig-Holsteiner” group.

For a few days there have been fears that the farmers' protests against the traffic light coalition undermined by right-wing movements become. The AfD, which is partly right-wing, is also promoting itself as a party for farmers. The fact that this contradicts the party's own program seems to be of secondary importance. Robert Habeck himself spoke in a video message about “calls for fantasies of subversion”, like this World reported. But it is also clear that only a small proportion, if any, of the farmers feel that they belong to this right-wing spectrum.

Farmers regret escalated farmer protest

Some of the participants would therefore regret the extensive blockade of Habeck's ferry. Time online spoke to some of the farmers present, several of whom distanced themselves from the action. One protester said the demonstration “got out of hand.” He also wanted to apologize to Habeck for the escalation.

The incident has now been criticized from several quarters. The farmers' association had also spoken out against such a form of protest. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sharply criticized the blockade: “Seeing a minister on a private trip being intimidated by an aggressive crowd and having to flee to safety after being threatened shocked many in our country, including me.” (nhi)