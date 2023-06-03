Home page politics

Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD parliamentary group, and Tino Chrupalla, leader of the AfD parliamentary group, speak before the parliamentary group meeting of the AfD in the German Bundestag. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The opinion research institute sees approval for the AfD higher than ever. SPD and Union lose against it.

Update from June 3, 12:40 p.m.: According to a recent survey by the opinion research institute INSA, the AfD continues to gain approval. With 19 percent, the party now even achieves the highest value that it has ever achieved at INSA. She had that Picture– Newspaper reports. Because the SPD loses a point in the Sunday trend, it is now on par with the AfD with 19 percent.

The CDU, the came under criticism because of the AfD soaring was worsens again. Currently, the Union only comes to 27 percent. The other traffic light parties FDP (9%) and Greens (13%) are stagnating. Only the left can improve their value, now has five points and would thus make the jump over the five percent hurdle.

Greens turn to Union because of AfD soaring

Update from June 2, 5:14 p.m.: The Greens have invited the CDU and CSU to join them in opposing the AfD. The federal director of the party, Emily Büning, commented on the relatively good poll numbers of the AfD with the words: “The current polls are a warning signal and a mandate for all democratic parties. We invite the Union to join us in fighting the enemies of democracy.”

Irrespective of party-political differences, the “democrats in government and opposition” are united by the desire for security, stability and good politics for the future of Germany. SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert has accused the AfD of unsettling the population against the background of their poll high. “It stirs up fears and makes people believe that a good future is possible without any change,” said the politician.

Survey sees AfD high – smack for Habeck and Co.

First report from June 2nd, 6.40 a.m.: Berlin – The next survey sees high approval ratings for the AfD: In the new ARD “Germany trend” they drew level with the SPD. In the Infratest dimap survey published on Thursday evening (June 1), both parties came to 18 percent and share second place in the voters’ favour. At the same time, satisfaction with the traffic light government fell to a low.

The poll numbers of the AfD have been rising for some time. In several other institutes, it was recently a very small distance behind the SPD and ahead of the Greens.

AfD “not just a protest party”? Chrupalla claims “trend”

AfD leader Tino Chrupalla saw this as confirmation of his party’s course and particularly emphasized a clear demarcation from the Greens. “Citizens can see where the value-based politics of the Greens are leading. Namely to economic war, inflation and deindustrialization,” he said spark-Newspapers. At the same time, Chrupalla emphasized that the AfD was “not just a protest party” – he rather saw a trend that “more and more citizens are choosing us out of conviction”.

However, in the “Germany trend” 67 percent of AfD supporters stated that they wanted to vote for the party out of disappointment with the other parties. Only 32 percent justified their tendency with conviction.

Survey: SPD and Greens lose, CDU/CSU ahead

The AfD gained two percentage points in the survey compared to the beginning of May, the SPD lost one percentage point. Clearly the strongest force is still the Union with 29 percent (-1). The Greens lose a point and come to 15 percent, the weakest value since September 2021.

According to ARD information, this is the best value for the AfD in the Sunday question in the “Deutschlandtrend”. Only in September 2018 had the party reached this value. Two-thirds of AfD supporters named immigration as the three most important issues. For the survey, the Infratest dimap institute interviewed 1,302 voters on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week on behalf of ARD.

AfD-Hoch – CDU General Secretary calls for “self-critical” questions

CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja attributed the AfD’s poll high to uncertainty caused by the traffic light coalition’s policy. “But of course we also have to ask ourselves self-critically why these disappointed people are turning to the extreme fringes,” said the opposition politician spark-Newspapers.

In March 2021, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist – an assessment that was confirmed around a year later by the Cologne Administrative Court in the first instance. The party is defending itself legally. The proceedings at the Higher Administrative Court in Münster are still ongoing. (dpa/AFP/frs)