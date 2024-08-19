Home policy

Paul Luka Schneider

Will this give the AfD another boost before the state elections in East Germany? In a poll before the federal election, the party is gaining support.

Berlin – Poll boost for the AfD ahead of the 2025 federal election: The partly right-wing extremist party can look forward to an election poll of 19 percent at the federal level ahead of the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony, which will take place in around two weeks.

This is based on data from the polling institute Insa. Between August 12 and 16, the institute asked 1,203 eligible voters via telephone or online surveys to indicate which party they would vote for if the federal election had taken place last Sunday (August 18).

Before the 2025 federal election: AfD, SPD and Greens see growth in poll

The 19 percent in the Sunday poll by Insa is the highest result for the AfD since mid-April. Compared to the previous week, the party around the leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla gained one percentage point. The Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) lost half a percent in the survey ahead of the 2025 federal election compared to the week before (now nine percent), as did the CDU/CSU union (now 30 percent). Voters from both the left and conservative spectrum are likely to have defected to the AfD.

Meanwhile, there is good news from the electorate for two of the three traffic light coalitions that have recently been criticized for the budget dispute. The SPD, the chancellor’s party led by Olaf Scholz, and the Greens, led by Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is seeking to become chancellor in the 2025 federal election, have increased slightly by one percent to 16 and half a percent to 11, respectively.

FDP and Left continue to fight against irrelevance ahead of 2025 federal election

On the other hand, Christian Lindner’s FDP is still out of luck, remaining at five percent and having to worry about getting into the Bundestag. A recent survey showed that the majority of respondents blamed the FDP and Lindner for the renewed dispute over the budget in the federal government.

party percent CDU/CSU 30 SPD 16 Green 11 FDP 5 AfD 19 BSW 9 left 3 Other 7 Source: Insa

Note: The research institute Insa collected this result between 12 and 16 August; data base: 1,203 respondents

The Left Party is also continuing to fight against political insignificance. After announcing its withdrawal from the federal party chairmanship last weekend, the party of current leaders Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan is still only getting three percent in the poll ahead of the 2025 federal election. (pls)