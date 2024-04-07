KA public criminal trial does not require any requests for bias from the defense: the defendants Braun (Wirecard), Stadler (Audi), Berger (Cum-ex) failed, Gil Ofarim was already unsuccessful in the preliminary investigation; Olearius (also Cum-ex), on the other hand, prevailed. This is usually only different if an agreement is reached between the court and the defendant. Of course, there are also applications for bias in civil and administrative court proceedings. The AfD is currently failing with a number of applications to prevent the Münster Higher Administrative Court from continuing the proceedings – it is about the classification and observation of the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist case.

Such a “non-deferrable application” gives the defendant a hearing; the defense is hoping for potentially increased public attention and short-term disruption to the court. This regularly leads to hardening. The sole criterion for a successful rejection is the defendant's concern. The rejected judges do not have to actually be biased or believe they are. The hurdles are high. Neither the preliminary examination of the matter that is being heard nor a (supposedly) legally incorrect decision in the proceedings alone gives rise to concerns about bias.

That takes time

Decisions are often made from the perspective of the rejected judge, and fellow judges rarely acknowledge the concern. However, with the successful rejection, the judge concerned is out. If necessary, you have to start again with a different line-up. This brings time, occasionally in criminal cases a release from prison and the chance that the successor will judge the matter more favorably for the person rejecting it.

If the Code of Civil Procedure applies, the rejection of a request for bias can even be appealed to the next higher court. That takes time. In Berlin, a large publishing house rejected the press chamber's judges on the form and thus delayed the decision on urgent press law applications to its disadvantage for many months. A few years ago, the legislature made new regulations for criminal proceedings that, despite a rejection request, proceedings may initially continue in the same court composition; often until shortly before the verdict is announced. In the case of a biased judge, and there are certainly those, this is an unreasonable expectation.