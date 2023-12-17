Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 17/12/2023 – 19:30

The ultra-right party will govern Pirna, in the east, with a population of around 40,000 inhabitants. Victory confirms the rise of the eurosceptic and anti-immigration party, especially in the states of the former East Germany. The ultra-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) elected this Sunday (17/02) its first mayor of a medium-sized city, in a new victory that confirms the rise of the eurosceptic and anti-immigration party, especially in the east of the country.

Tim Lochner, 53, will govern the city of Pirna, with around 40,000 inhabitants, located in the state of Saxony, not far from Dresden and the border with the Czech Republic.

He won 38.54% of the vote in the second round, defeating Kathrin Dollinger-Knuth (CDU), who came second with 31.4% of the vote, and Ralf Thiele of the small party Freien Wähler, who got 30.1% .

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD, hailed the result as “historic”.

A good year for the AfD

The year 2023 is proving to be especially successful for the AfD. In July, the party won its first mayoralty in the country. Hannes Loth won in the small town of Raguhn-Jeßnitz in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, also in the east.

A month earlier, the party had won its first district council election, with candidate Robert Sesselmann in the Sonneberg district of Thuringia, another eastern state.

Although the ultra-right party is most popular in eastern Germany, nationwide polls show that if federal elections were held today, the AfD would receive around 20% of voting intentions, making it the second largest force in the Bundestag (the lower house of the German parliament), second only to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of former federal chancellor Angela Merkel.

If only the states of the former East Germany, that is, eastern Germany, are taken into account, the percentage of voters willing to vote for the AfD is over 30%, according to polls. And precisely in three of these five states state elections will take place next year: Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg. The AfD currently holds 83 seats in the Bundestag.

This Sunday's result was released a few days after the party directory in the state of Saxony joined those of Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt and was classified as a right-wing extremist organization and therefore requires the support of the secret service in order to to prevent risks to internal security and the country's liberal-democratic order. The announcement was made by the Department for the Protection of the Constitution of the state of Saxony, which observed the directory for four years before adopting this classification.

le (Lusa, ots)