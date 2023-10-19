NNot all parts of the AfD have developed at the same speed. One could say: the party extends across several time zones. Domestically, it has arrived at its present, in this part it has become homogeneous. In years of disputes, hard-edged members were eliminated or driven away. This is not the case in foreign policy. The AfD is still very much the same: a divided, unreconciled party.

Justus Bender Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

European politics is an exception because the AfD only attracted like-minded people when it was founded. On all other foreign policy issues, however, there was never any pressure to make a decision. So it may be that in the AfD there are still Kremlin apologists and former NATO officers sitting on the same committees and cannot understand what the representatives of the other group are saying.

Recently, party leader Tino Chrupalla wrote a few words on the X platform (formerly Twitter) about the Middle East conflict that he had already said about Ukraine: “I mourn all the war dead. Now the states in the region must rely on de-escalation to avert a conflagration. Diplomacy is the order of the day.” Some in the party didn’t even know where to start with their criticism.

Chrupalla had referred to the murdered Israeli civilians as “war dead,” which sounded as if he was confusing the Gaza Strip with a sovereign state and the terrorists with regular soldiers. He equated civilians deliberately murdered by terrorists with civilian casualties caused by Israeli air strikes on Hamas targets. And he had called for de-escalation before Israel could retaliate. This was entirely in the spirit of Hamas and Russia, who want a ceasefire before Israel moves into the Gaza Strip. In the West, however, Israel’s right to self-defense is recognized.







Verdict on Chrupalla: “Naive at best”

Their own people attacked Chrupalla. “Naïve at best,” wrote the North Rhine-Westphalian AfD member of the state parliament, Christian Loose. The deputy parliamentary group leader Norbert Kleinwächter lectured Chrupalla: “Hamas is a terrorist organization. When you joined the AfD, it was still against Islamist terror. He is stopped and destroyed.”

There was also a rebuke from AfD MEP Sylvia Limmer: “Instead of denying Israel the right to defend itself with this unspeakable nonsense of diplomacy, you should rather demand that all Islamists be expelled without exception.” And the AfD MP Rüdiger Lucassen, a former colonel, became spiteful: “Not all the children’s bodies have been recovered in Israel yet; the ‘diplomats’, ‘international lawyers’, ‘historians’ and ‘both-side understanders’ are sprouting up in Germany. like death cap mushrooms from the ground. All known. All cowardly. All wrong.”

Perhaps Chrupalla had simply made a mistake that represented nothing except the political naivety that malicious party friends like to accuse the master painter from Saxony of. But there were MPs who defended Chrupalla. And it became clear that they were pursuing a foreign policy line; that there was more to it than that.







The Thuringian AfD social politician Jürgen Pohl wrote that Chrupalla gave the party its “unique selling point as a patriotic peace party” and thus led it to electoral success in the Ukraine war. This happened “against resistance from transatlantic circles,” by which people like Pohl usually mean people like Lucassen. The new line is: “German interests first, reconciliation with Russia and rational foreign policy.” Pohl fears a big war. “Those who wanted to impose an extreme pro-Ukraine course on the AfD are once again eager for Germany to become a direct party to the conflict,” wrote Pohl. Next it will probably be: “Bombs on Tehran”.

Protect Jews – and criticize the culture of remembrance?

So it’s not a question of taste, but rather a fundamental one that is being debated in the AfD: Should German foreign policy be based on the Western community of values ​​- or should only national self-interest always count? And: How do you define it? A lot of things can be useful. Support for Ukraine is also justified by German interests. However, some AfD politicians always reject such arguments when they sense that a values-based foreign policy is interfering somewhere. They want a balance of selfish nations.

It’s not just transatlanticists, continentalists and friends of Russia who are pitted against each other in the AfD. Many positions are contradictory and have political side effects. The AfD sees itself as a bulwark against murderous Islamists, but wants peaceful negotiations with Hamas? The AfD wants to be Israel’s best friend, even though not everyone in the party wants to make the defense of Israel a German reason of state? The AfD claims to want to protect German Jews from Muslim anti-Semitism, but criticizes the culture of remembrance of the Holocaust?

A number of Jewish organizations, including the Central Council of Jews in Germany, once jointly declared: “The AfD is a party in which hatred of Jews and relativization, including the denial of the Shoah, have a home.” After all, AfD members had already sent pictures of Hitler in the past , took funny pictures at the Wolf’s Lair, with his hand on his heart, and described Jews as the “inner enemy” of the West. It’s not easy to reconcile something like that with a pro-Israel attitude. If the AfD does the same in foreign policy as it does in domestic policy, it will take years until it agrees on something.