Alice Weidel in Magdeburg. © Carsten Koall/dpa

There has been speculation for a long time – now there is clarity: Maximilian Krah from Saxony will lead the AfD as the top candidate in the European elections next year. Right-wing national tones dominate the speeches in Magdeburg.

Magdeburg – The AfD has occupied the top positions on its list of candidates for the European elections exclusively with politicians who want to turn Europe into a “fortress” against migrants.

You need this “to protect our homeland, and we do that together with our European partners,” said co-party leader Alice Weidel on Saturday at the European election meeting of the right-wing populists in Magdeburg.

The Saxon MEP Maximilian Krah was chosen as the top candidate with 65.7 percent approval. His candidacy was also supported by the party’s right-wing camp. Against Krah, who has been a member of the federal executive board of the AfD since 2022, Andreas Otti from Berlin, who is also largely unknown within the party, competed. He received 25.2 percent of the votes. 9.1 percent of the delegates voted against both candidates.

Krah is not undisputed

Krah is controversial in the AfD. There was a lot of trouble about him in the EU Parliament. The right-wing parliamentary group Identity and Democracy (ID) had suspended him for three months at the beginning of the year. It was about the allegation that Krah should have manipulated the award of a PR contract for the parliamentary group. His membership in the group had already been suspended for several months in 2022. At the time, he was accused of publicly supporting the party of right-wing extremist Éric Zemmour, rather than Marine Le Pen of the ID-member Rassemblement National party, in the French presidential election campaign.

Krah accused his opponents within the party of waging an anonymous smear campaign against him for months. The lawyer has been a member of the European Parliament since 2019. Until 2016 he was a member of the CDU.

The alliance “Solidarisches Magdeburg” protested against the AfD assembly on Saturday. A demonstration with several hundred participants formed in the Saxony-Anhalt state capital. In the end, according to the police, up to 2,000 demonstrators gathered. They marched in the direction of the exhibition center and carried banners with slogans such as “Get back! Solidarity against the right-wing agitation of the AfD”. “Everything remained peaceful,” said a police spokesman in the afternoon.

In the election of the list of candidates, the Bavarian member of the Bundestag Petr Bystron secured second place unopposed. In his application speech, he railed against “globalists” and warned of an alleged impending abolition of cash. He said: “The worst, the migrant quotas, the forced assignment of migrants, this is an attack on everything we hold dear, our culture, our religion, yes, our homeland.”

With a similar tonality, René Aust, currently a member of the Thuringian state parliament, was able to secure third place on the list. He was proposed as a candidate by Björn Höcke, the chairman of the Thuringian state association, which is classified as a right-wing extremist movement. Aust, who said European civilization was under threat from “mass immigration,” received 67.8 percent approval.

At the weekend, around 600 delegates wanted to fill more places on the list. Party circles said there could be up to 150 applications. Federal board member Mariana Harder-Kühnel said the aim was to choose at least 30 candidates.

Contrary to the original planning, the first step was to nominate the candidates for the European elections. The election program should only be decided afterwards. It is expected that the election of the candidates will take place over several days. The meeting will be suspended on Sunday and then resumed next Friday.

Weidel: EU deeply undemocratic

At a federal party conference on Friday, Weidel helped ensure that a motion by supporters of Germany’s exit from the European Union was rejected in a debate on the AfD delegation’s accession to the European party “Identity and Democracy”. Today she said that the EU was deeply undemocratic and encroaching, that it was interfering with the organization of private life and the organization of companies.

On the fringes of the meeting, Höcke called for the abolition of the European Union in its current form. MEP Guido Reil and North Rhine-Westphalian member of the state parliament Christian Blex, who competed against each other for fourth place, both spoke out in favor of “Dexit” – Germany’s exit from the European Union.

“There are many reasons to reject the EU, it doesn’t bring Europe any further,” said Höcke in the phoenix interview. “This EU must die so that the true Europe can live.” Höcke advocated a new European confederation of states. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) wrote on Twitter: “One may think that this is inappropriate. But as a citizen, I get sick when I hear such nonsense.” Anyone who wants to destroy instead of build up is up to no good.

Maximilian Krah leads the AfD in the European election campaign. © Carsten Koall/dpa

CSU General Secretary Martin Huber said: “The AfD is not an alternative, but a danger for Germany.” The party presents itself as the mouthpiece of Russian President Vladimir Putin. dpa