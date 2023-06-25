Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Julia Schöneseiffen

In Thuringia, for the first time, an AfD politician has made it into the office of district administrator. Federal politicians are dismayed. The news ticker.

Update from June 25, 9:30 p.m.: The new AfD district administrator in Sonneberg spoke personally for the first time after his election victory. Ideological considerations should be left out, said Robert Stuhlmann at the AfD election party. He wants to talk to all factions. “We also have to approach our political opponents,” he explained, emphasizing that he was dealing with factual issues such as budget consolidation or the renovation of schools.

In his short speech at the election party, however, he also criticized the media as “system media” that had gotten him into an ideological election campaign. The AfD sees Stuhlmann “on the way to becoming a people’s party”. He announced that he would resign from the Thuringian state parliament.

The Thuringian CDU sees itself as innocent of the defeat of its candidate: “In the end, the election campaign was overshadowed by the bad policies of the federal government, which we very much regret,” said CDU General Secretary Christian Herrgott in the state capital Erfurt. The Thuringian SPD, which forms a minority government with the Left and the Greens under the leadership of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left), spoke of an “alarm signal for all democratic forces”.

AfD district administrator in Sonneberg now fact: “Day of shame” – Höcke hopes for “earthquake”

Update from June 25, 8:30 p.m.: After Federal politicians are appalled by the first election victory of an AfD district administrator candidate – while the AfD celebrates in sometimes drastic tones. The SPD politician Ralf Stegner, for example, wrote on Twitter about a “day of shame”. The Central Council of Jews also warned. “To put it bluntly: Not every AfD voter has a right-wing extremist attitude,” said President Josef Schuster, according to the Jewish general. “But the party whose candidate you chose is right-wing extremist according to the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution.”

AfD head of state Björn Höcke said at the AfD election party that a “political lightning” emanated from Sonneberg. You want to take this momentum with you for the upcoming district elections. “And then we’ll prepare for the state elections in the East, where we can really create a political earthquake.” The CDU counter-candidate of election winner Robert Stuhlmann, Jürgen Köpper, meanwhile spoke rather soberly of a bad day for the district of Sonneberg.

AfD conquers first district office in Thuringia: “Everyone should hear the warning”

Update from June 25, 7:30 p.m.: Now there is certainty: the AfD has won a district post for the first time. Your candidate Robert Stuhlmann prevailed in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg on Sunday in the runoff against the incumbent District Administrator Jürgen Köpper from the CDU. The said the electoral office. According to preliminary results, Stuhlmann received 14,992 votes and Köpper 13,419 votes. There were also 367 invalid ballots. That gives 52.8 percent for the AfD politician.

There are first dismayed reactions from federal politics. Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Vice President of the Bundestag and native of Thuringia, said in a tweet: “Everyone should hear the warning. Anyone who relies on division in rhetoric or real terms shouldn’t be surprised if the original is chosen.” “Robert Stuhlmann wrote history,” said AfD boss Alice Weidel. “This is just the beginning!” she tweeted.

Update from June 25, 7:20 p.m.: The first district post for an AfD politician in Germany seems to be just a matter of form. There is still no provisional final result from the Thuringian district of Sonneberg. After counting 68 of the 69 constituencies, AfD man Robert Stuhlmann is still clearly ahead of incumbent Jürgen Köpper (CDU). The race is currently at 53.2 to 46.8 percent.

According to a report by MDR, the State Statistical Office now has a turnout of 58.2 percent.

Update from June 25, 7:00 p.m.: The district election in Sonneberg is obviously arousing great interest – the election portal of the state of Thuringia is currently unavailable. After counting five other voting districts, the lead of the AfD candidate Robert Stuhlmann has apparently decreased slightly. According to several media reports, he is currently ahead of CDU politician Jürgen Köpper with 53.7 percent of the votes. The incumbent gets 46.3 percent of the votes.

AfD in the district election in Sonneberg clearly in the front – the final result is still pending

Update from June 25, 6:47 p.m.: According to the first numbers, the AfD will probably actually win its first district administrator post in Sonneberg, Thuringia. 61 of 69 voting districts are currently counted. According to data from the MDR, the AfD candidate Robert Stuhlmann has received 54.2 percent of the votes so far, his CDU opponent Jürgen Köpper 45.8 percent. A final result is still pending. According to the report, voter turnout was almost 52 percent.

Update from June 25, 6:23 p.m.: The polling stations in Sonneberg have now closed – the count is running, as reported by MDR Thuringia. So far, however, there are no results.

Update from June 25, 5:52 p.m.: The first votes from election day in Sonneberg could confirm that the AfD has a chance of winning. “We have had the CDU on in the last few years, in the office of district administrator. (…) I’m all for the AfD, because something should change,” said one voter Focus Online. Another voter also assumed a victory for the AfD and emphasized: “We are, not all, but many, a bit fed up with the so-called democratic forces.”

However, only the election results will show the actual state of affairs. Polling stations close at 6 p.m. Interim results of the count will then provide the first information. Due to the manageable number of votes, they will probably be available in the early evening.

Runoff election in Sonneberg: AfD poll high worried ex-chairman Jürgen Meuthen

Update from June 25, 1 p.m.: The AfD survey high also concerns former members. The ex-chairman of the party, Jörg Meuthen, spoke before the run-off election in Sonnenberg – and warned of increasing radicalization by Björn Höcke.

Update from June 25, 10:25 am: Before the upcoming runoff election in Sonneberg, Thuringia, the election campaign has been rough in the past few days, according to the CDU – false claims have also been made on social media. Around 48,000 people are called to vote. Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. With around 57,000 inhabitants, Sonneberg is one of the smallest districts in Germany – and could provide the first district administrator from the AfD.

According to a representative Civey survey for the TV station World A majority of Germans are worried about the idea of ​​an AfD district administrator. This was answered by 52 percent of those surveyed. On the other hand, 43 percent stated that they would not worry if the AfD won the district election. The remaining 5 percent were undecided.

District election in Sonneberg: AfD just missed an absolute majority

First report from June 25th: Sonneberg – On Sunday (June 25), for the first time in Germany’s history, an AfD politician could be elected district administrator. In the runoff election in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg, the AfD candidate Robert Stuhlmann and the CDU politician Jürgen Köpper compete against each other.

In the first round of voting on June 11th Stuhlmann just barely missed the absolute majority with 46.7 percent of the votes. Köpper achieved 35.7 percent. Turnout in the first ballot was 49.1 percent.

Robert Stuhlmann (AfD) 46.7 percent Juergen Koepper (CDU) 35.7 percent Anja Beauty (SPD) 13.3 percent Nancy Schwalbach (Green Party) 4.4 percent

Source: District of Sonneberg

The district administrator election is unscheduled because district administrator Hans-Peter Schmitz (independent), who was elected in 2018, has retired due to a long-term illness.

CDU and AfD compete against each other in the runoff

After this election result, the Thuringian CDU leader Mario Voigt announced that his party would again campaign massively for votes. “We will do everything in the next two weeks so that Sonneberg remains stable,” he said.

Thuringia’s AfD boss Bjorn Höcke on the other hand, cheered on Twitter: “With almost 47 percent, my parliamentary colleague Robert Stuhlmann was able to achieve the best AfD result in the first round of a district election,” wrote the 51-year-old. Only about three percentage points would have been missing to become the first AfD district administrator. “We want and will do that for #Thuringia!” Höcke wrote.

Parties call for the election of the CDU candidate

Both left and SPD, Green and FDP called for support for the CDU candidate Köpper in the run-up to the runoff election. This is how Thuringia advertised SPDboss Georg Maier for an election of the CDU candidate on Twitter. Beauty fought “terrifically. I recommend Jürgen Köpper @cdu_thueringen for the runoff.”

Thuringia too FDP-Boss Thomas Kemmerich spoke out in favor of Köpper. “The result of the district election is not good for the district of Sonneberg,” explained Kemmerich. “The chance in the second ballot should be to mobilize the more than 50 percent non-voters in order to make the result in favor of the CDU candidate, Jürgen Köpper, positive for the district.”

The national chairman of left in Thuringia, Ulrike Grosse-Röthig, said that all democratic parties in the district in southern Thuringia must now follow reason “and agree to support the democratic candidate”.

Runoff election in Sonneberg: Stuhlmann against Köpper

Robert Stuhlmann is a member of the AfD in the Thuringian state parliament. It is already his second attempt at the chief post in the Sonneberg district office. In the 2018 election, he finished third – and thus did not make it into the runoff. Jürgen Köpper has been interim district administrator since March. But he has been running the business in the district for a long time. (jsch/nak/dpa/Afp)