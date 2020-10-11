The President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution looks with concern at developments within the AfD. The right-wing extremist “wing” was formally dissolved there, but its representatives still had increasing influence.

Björn Höcke, parliamentary group leader of the AfD in the Thuringian state parliament, is the best-known and most influential representative of the “wing”

Despite the dissolution The Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns – "Wing" is fighting for more influence in the AfD

OAlthough the right-wing extremist AfD party stream “Der Flügel” has been formally dissolved, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees an increasing influence of its previous supporters in the party and thus increasing radicalization of the AfD.

“The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution perceives that many supporters of the right-wing extremist ‘wing’ are fighting for more influence in the party, although the ‘wing’ has supposedly dissolved itself,” said President Thomas Haldenwang in an interview with the “Daily mirror“.

In internal party elections, supporters of the “wing” would hold key positions. “The influence of the ‘wing’ is increasing, even if the AfD tries to remove clearly recognizable right-wing extremists such as the former spokesman Andreas Kalbitz from the party,” Haldenwang continued.

Formative figure Björn Höcke

There is still a lot of cohesion and exchange within the former “wing”. “The defining personality of the ‘wing’ is Björn Höcke. He serves a subliminal anti-Semitism. He mentions George Soros in the same breath as the world conspiracy and the corona development, “says the President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Thomas Haldenwang is head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and is concerned about developments in the AfD Source: dpa-infocom GmbH

Haldenwang does not rule out that the right-wing QAnon movement, which US President Donald Trump venerates as a savior and is also gaining popularity at the demonstrations against the state corona measures in Germany, could become a new object of observation.

“A lot of conspiracy theory is permitted under the umbrella of the Basic Law. At QAnon we are still checking where this is going and how the following is made up ”. Haldenwang also emphasized: “Every German has the right to put on an aluminum hat.”