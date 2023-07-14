Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

The AfD allegedly only wanted to dissolve the EU “accidentally”. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The AfD wants the dissolution of the EU, according to the lead motion. However, an AfD spokesman confirmed to fr.de that it was an editorial mistake.

Berlin – A few weeks ago it seemed that they wanted it AfD with the demand for a dissolution of the EU in the European election campaign. In the lead application of the Federal Program Commission for the European election programwhich also includes the party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, it was said that the AfD was striving for “the orderly dissolution of the EU.” But a good two weeks before the European elections in Magdeburg, the AfD wants to backtrack and withdraw the demand. Because it is said that it was unintentionally included in the lead motion.

AfD is apparently aiming for the dissolution of the EU – and is now rowing back

Across from fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA A spokesman for the AfD said on request that the request was an editorial error. There was never any talk of a dissolution in the program process of the federal specialist committees and the federal program commission. According to the main motion, the AfD is striving to found a new federation of European nations/a European economic and interest group, the spokesman said.

In addition, all these positionings would help the AfD subject to the debates and decisions on further amendments to the program by the representatives of the European Electoral Assembly. Experience has shown that there would still be some changes to the lead proposal.

Dissolution of the EU? According to the AfD spokesman, there was never any talk of “dismantling”.

The AfD spokesman also emphasized that the previous lead application and the correction did not contain the word “deconstruction”. Party leader Weidel recently used the term herself on. She wanted a “dismantling” of the EUshe demanded in conversation with the star. “The EU is blatantly undemocratic,” said the 44-year-old. “The legislative and executive rights lie primarily with the Commission, which unfortunately is not elected.”

She was “stunned by what these EU officials are doing. They don’t understand anything about their subject, they’re just harmful to freedom,” said Weidel star-Conversation. Basically, “the construct makes sense”, for example in the common security and defense policy, according to Weidel.

AfD demand for the dissolution of the EU a mistake? Weidel probably recognized the problem

Further research also shows that the Commission is apparently now itself demanding that the decisive passage in the main proposal that it formulated itself be changed again and that it only talks about the goal of a new European economic community and community of interests. The reason for the desired withdrawal of the text of the request for dissolution: “Editorial error in the preparation of the preamble without a decision by the BPK.” The delegates’ meeting should vote on proposed changes to the application book, reports the daily News.

In addition, it is said from party circles that co-party leader Weidel in particular saw a problem in the attempt to dissolve the EU and would therefore prefer the reformulation. She also did not consider the wording from the 2021 federal election program to be suitable, reports the daily News further. At that time she had AfD, which continues to soar, wrote that she thinks that Germany’s exit from the European Union is necessary. (bohy)