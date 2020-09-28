The AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag kicked out its former press spokesman Christian Lüth after reports of inhuman remarks about migrants in a TV documentary. Group leader Alexander Gauland had announced the termination without notice in the parliamentary group meeting and had already informed Lüth personally, said a spokesman for the German press agency in Berlin on Monday. The decision in the board was unanimous. The entire parliamentary group supported the vote.

Although he never had a mandate, Lüth was long considered to be very influential in the party – also because he worked closely with Gauland. Lüth often stood next to the party’s top officials at press conferences. Former AfD chairwoman Frauke Petry tried in vain to get rid of Lüth, who was spokesman for the party at the time. However, there was no majority in the board of directors for such a move.

The fact that Lüth is now putting the chair in front of the door has to do with a documentary by the station ProSieben – with the title: “Right. German. Radical”. Whether the functionary quoted there is really Lüth has not been officially confirmed. The face of the AfD member, filmed while meeting a blogger in a bar, cannot be seen in the recordings. “We can not say what was said at the meeting that apparently took place,” said the parliamentary group spokesman, Marcus Schmidt.

The man, whose statements, according to the broadcaster, will be repeated from a memory log, is said to have said at the meeting: “The AfD is important; And that’s schizophrenic, we discussed that for a long time with Gauland: the worse Germany is doing, the better for the AfD. ”

When asked “whether it’s in your (Lüths, editor’s note) It would be interesting that more migrants come, “said the latter:” Yes. Because then the AfD is better. We can still shoot them all afterwards. That’s not an issue at all. Or gas, or whatever you want. I do not care!”

Gauland told the German Press Agency: “The statements attributed to Mr. Lüth are completely unacceptable and in no way compatible with the goals and policies of the AfD and the AfD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag.” The claim that he had with Lüth “about this Even just talking about topics or I would have even approved of the statements that were ascribed to Mr. Lüth to him, is completely absurd and fictitious, ”he added.

Lüth has been on leave since April

Gauland had said in a “Spiegel” interview at the end of 2015, when the party was in better shape again despite the resignation of thousands of members: “Of course we owe our rise to the refugee crisis in the first place.

Lüth was first spokesman for the party and later the press spokesman for the parliamentary group. He was released in April after allegations had been raised that he had called himself a “fascist” in an interview. Most recently he was under discussion for another function in the group. According to a spokesman, he resigned from the AfD in the summer. The exit was confirmed in August. Lüth was initially not available to comment.

The AfD parliamentary group in the Hessian state parliament declared: “Racist, anti-Semitic statements and violent fantasies have no place in the AfD. We are very happy that the executive committee of the Bundestag faction acted quickly and dismissed Christian Lüth with immediate effect. “

“Lüth likes to provoke, and he knows a lot about some of the leading functionaries of this party,” said a former member of the AfD federal board who did not want his name published. “I have no words for Lüth’s statements,” commented a former colleague.

Sharp criticism came from the SPD. ) It is once again the AfD that has such people in its ranks, ”criticized SPD parliamentary group vice-president Katja Mast. Lüth’s statement “hideous, inhuman and openly right-wing radical”. “This is poison for our country and it makes me sick.” (Tsp, dpa / AFP)