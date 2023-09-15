Home page politics

Chancellor Scholz’s SPD continues to lose approval in the “Politbarometer”. © John MacDougall/AFP

The AfD is consolidating its position as clearly the second strongest federal political force – at least in two current surveys.

Berlin – In Bavaria, their regional association has just been declared a case for the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, in Thuringia there was a much-noticed AfD cooperation at the state level – and nationwide the AfD is still at the top of the polls. In the new ZDF “Political Barometer” published on Friday (September 15th), the right-wing populists increased by one percentage point to 21 percent. In the current “Germany trend” for the ARD “Morgenmagazin”, the AfD remains at 22 percent according to the survey by Infratest Dimap.

The strongest force is still the Union with an unchanged 26 percent in the ZDF political barometer and 28 percent (-1) in the ARD Germany trend. The SPD achieved 17 (-2) or 16 percent (+/-0). The Greens can each improve by one percentage point to 16 and 15 percent respectively. The third traffic light partner, the FDP, achieved 6 (-1) or 7 percent (+1). The Left remains at 5 percent in the political barometer and 4 percent in the German trend.

AfD at poll high – but no forecasts for the election outcome

In principle, election surveys only reflect opinions at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome. They are also always subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected.

Pre-Election Surveys: Methodology and Error Tolerance

The Infratest Dimap institute, which runs the Germany trend in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”, and the elections research group indicate a statistical error tolerance of two to three percentage points.

For the Germany trend, Infratest Dimap surveyed 1,222 eligible voters in Germany on September 12th and 13th. The ZDF political barometer is collected by the Mannheim Elections Research Group. 1201 eligible voters were surveyed from September 12th to 14th. The surveys are representative of the population eligible to vote in Germany. (dpa/frs)