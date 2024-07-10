Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

René Aust, head of the AfD delegation in the EU Parliament, and the two party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla (right) hold a press conference after the European elections. © Imago

The AfD is breaking new ground in the EU and founding a new right-wing faction. Its goals: resistance to the Green Deal, migration and the “Islamization of Europe”.

Berlin/Brussels – The AfD-Delegation in the new European Parliament has decided to form a joint group with other right-wing parties in the Parliament, according to party leaders. A spokesman for co-party leader Alice Weidel confirmed a corresponding report by the World.

The group will consist of 28 MPs from nine countries, 14 of them from the AfD. Including Maximilian Krah, whom the delegation excluded from its ranks after the European elections, 15 AfD MPs will sit in the new EU-Parliament. According to the report, he will not be a member of the new parliamentary group because of his relativizing comments about SS officers.

AfD wants to found “Europe of Sovereign Nations”: Right-wing extremists from several countries involved

The expected partners in the right-wing alliance are the right-wing extremist Reconquête from France, Konfederacja from Poland, Wasraschdane (Rebirth) from Bulgaria, Se Acabó La Fiesta from Spain, SPD from the Czech Republic, Republika from Slovakia, Mi Hazánk Mozgalom from Hungary and the People and Justice Union from Lithuania. There have been successful talks about cooperation with all of the expected new partners, it was said. “The AfD will continue to keep the parliamentary group open to other delegations that would like to join,” said Weidel’s spokesman.

The chairman of the Czech ultra-right party Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), Tomio Okamura, confirmed the plans to form a joint parliamentary group with the AfD. “The parliamentary group’s programme is directed against the Green Dealmigration and the Islamization of Europe,” said the 52-year-old, according to the agency CTKThe SPD is represented by only one member in the new EU Parliament. The nationalist Republika from Slovakia secured two seats in the European elections.

EU Parliament: New AfD faction significantly smaller than “Patriots for Europe”

To form a group in the European Parliament, 23 members from seven member states are needed. According to World proposed the name “Europe of Sovereign Nations” (ESN) to the new partners. The Thuringian MP René Aust is to become the group leader. The formation of the group is to be announced on Wednesday evening. Negotiations are currently ongoing about the positions of deputy chairpersons.

The new group is likely to be overshadowed by the large right-wing group called “Patriots for Europe” in the EU Parliament in the coming years, in which the heavyweights of the European right had already joined forces. Participants here are the right-wing nationalist National Rally from France, Italy’s nationalist Lega, the FPÖ from Austria and Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz from Hungary. According to its own statements, this group will be the third strongest with 84 members from twelve countries behind the Social Democrats and the centre-right EPP alliance, which also includes the CDU and CSU.

The AfD remained outside of this alliance, although it claims to have a lot of common ground with the parties involved. The specific reasons for this remain unclear. (dpa/nak)