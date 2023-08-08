Home page politics

Tino Chrupalla (l) and Alice Weidel on the stage of the AfD European Election Assembly. © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

The AfD is still hot on the heels of the Union in a new survey. The traffic light parties follow – they would not have a majority.

Berlin – The AfD is still at the survey high: According to a recent Forsa survey, the gap between the Union and the AfD is still only four percentage points. As the survey published on Tuesday (8 August) for the “RTL/ntv Trendbarometer” showed, the CDU/CSU reached 25 percent as in the previous week and remained the strongest force. It was followed by the AfD, also unchanged from the previous week, with 21 percent. The SPD remained at 17 percent, the Greens remained at 15 percent.

The FDP improved by one point to seven percent, the left lost one point and slipped to four percent. Just as in the previous week, eleven percent of Germans would choose one of the splinter parties.

Survey: AfD just behind Union, traffic lights continue without a majority

In the candidate constellation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, CDU leader Friedrich Merz and Economics Minister Robert Habeck from the Greens, all three possible candidates for Chancellor each lost one percentage point: 21 percent would choose Scholz, 17 percent for Merz and 16 percent for Habeck.

In the constellation Scholz, Merz and Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, 22 percent would choose Scholz (minus two points), 19 percent for Merz (minus two points) and 18 percent (unchanged) for Baerbock. The Forsa Institute surveyed 2,502 people in Germany from August 1 to 7 on behalf of RTL Germany. The statistical margin of error was given as 2.5 percentage points.

The AfD has been flying high for several weeks. But the criticism of the right-wing populists remains loud. A Forsa poll for the magazine star revealed that 47 percent of respondents would support a ban on the party. Also 47 percent spoke out against it, six percent expressed no opinion. The President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, also recently expressed criticism. There are indications that “the human dignity guarantee of the Basic Law for certain population groups is being questioned,” said Haldenwang on Monday in the ARD. (fmu/AFP)