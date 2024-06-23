Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/23/2024 – 4:59

After losing members, the German ultra-right party has seen strong growth and is close to the 50,000 mark. Political scientists see the effect of social polarization. Despite a series of setbacks and scandals, the German ultra-right party AfD has been registering a growing number of members for a few months now, broadcaster ARD reported this Saturday (22/06).

The AfD currently has around 48,000 members, according to information obtained by the Berlin branch of the ARD from the party’s national leadership, which plans to reach the 50,000 mark in the next four to eight weeks.

The AfD wants to publicly celebrate the increase in membership and intends to launch an advertising campaign to encourage even more people to join.

At the beginning of 2023, the AfD had announced that it had reached 40,000 members, an increase of a third in one year.

Accusations of espionage and corruption involving the leading candidate for the European elections, the categorization by German authorities of suspected right-wing extremism, and public protests against plans to expel immigrants discussed at an event in Potsdam do not appear to have affected the popularity of the AfD in some sectors of German society.

In the recent European election, the party obtained 15.9% of the vote and was second only to the alliance between the conservative parties CDU and CSU, with 30%.

Just two years ago, the AfD’s situation was completely different: between July 2020 and July 2022, the number of members had dropped significantly – from 33,800 to 28,600.

Political scientists explain the current growth by saying that the AfD benefits from social polarization. The AfD and the Green Party form “the most obvious sociopolitical poles”, stated political scientist Benjamin Höhne, from the University of Magdeburg, at the beginning of the year, to explain the increase in the number of members of both parties.

According to him, the Green Party represents progressive positions, while the AfD represents conservative and authoritarian social demands.

as (ARD)