Home page politics

divide

Stricter corona rules apply in the Bundestag © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Members of the SPD and Union defended the new, tightened corona rules in parliament on Wednesday in the Bundestag.

Berlin – MPs from the SPD and Union defended the new, tightened corona rules in parliament on Wednesday in the Bundestag. The parliamentary managing director of the SPD parliamentary group, Katja Mast, and her Union colleague Thorsten Frei (CDU) referred to the current high number of corona infections. With the new rules you get the functionality of the Bundestag, said Mast. “We expect every school child in Germany to have it tested, and you shed crocodile tears here,” said Frei, addressed to the AfD.

The AfD has sharply criticized the new regulation in parliament, according to which from now on only those who have been vaccinated and recovered are allowed to pass an additional test in the plenary hall and committee rooms. Anyone who has already received a booster vaccination does not need a test. MEPs who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered can continue to watch the meetings from the stands – but even there only if they present a current negative test. In addition, an FFP2 mask is now mandatory in the Bundestag.

The first parliamentary manager of the AfD parliamentary group, Bernd Baumann, said: “In a free democracy there must be red lines. In the Bundestag they will be exceeded once again today. ” The parliamentary group leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla called the new regulation legally questionable. “It restricts MPs who have decided against vaccination in an inadmissible manner in the exercise of their mandate.”

All other parliamentary groups then voted for the new Corona requirements. The AfD voted against and at the beginning of the following government survey by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) held up posters with the words “Freedom instead of division”. Thereupon Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) called the parliamentary group to order. This is a political action that will not be tolerated. She threatened the AfD MPs to expel her from the room and she reserved a fine. The AfD parliamentary group then took the posters down again. (dpa)