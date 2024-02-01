NAfter statements by the Brandenburg AfD state parliament member Lars Hünich, the state government and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Brandenburg are alarmed. At a citizens' meeting on January 18th, Hünich demanded that the AfD, as soon as it came into power, must “abolish this party state”. ZDF filmed the speech and showed it a few days later on their program “Ländespiegel”.

The parliamentarians of the Brandenburg Interior Committee then discussed it this Wednesday, as “Bild” reported. The head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Brandenburg, Jörg Müller, is said to have said during the meeting of the Interior Committee that the video was included in the assessment of the AfD's classification.

As the FAZ learned from secret service circles, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees the statement as a clear attack on the free, democratic basic order. Hünich calls for the abolition of parties democratically legitimized through free elections. The Basic Law protects the parties as part of the democratic decision-making process of the people.

Such statements are part of the strategy to push the boundaries of what can be said. You question democracy, take the applause from the supporters and then trivialize the initiative again. The secret service is checking whether the state AfD should be classified as right-wing extremist. She is currently classified as a suspected case. According to surveys, the AfD is currently at around 30 percent in Brandenburg, which would make it by far the strongest force in the next state parliament.

The Brandenburg Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) told the FAZ that parliamentary democracy had already been abolished once with the “fighting term party state”: “That was in 1933, and what followed was a dictatorship of terror. To put it in the words of the AfD chair: With such demands, the AfD shows one thing very clearly: this party hates democracy.” He was referring to the speech that Alice Weidel had given in the Bundestag the day before. There, Weidel accused the federal government, among other things, of “hating” Germany.